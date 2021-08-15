B&I Capital AG Invests $13.13 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 268,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000. UDR comprises approximately 3.5% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UDR by 60.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in UDR by 18.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.