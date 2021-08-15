Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.