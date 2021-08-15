Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 620,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $181,221,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 15,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk stock opened at $332.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $335.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.20. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

