Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $261.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

