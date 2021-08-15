Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 220.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $778.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $778.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

