Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) Short Interest Up 2,033.3% in July

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 2,033.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BSPM opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B.

