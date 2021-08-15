Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) Short Interest Up 2,033.3% in July

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 2,033.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:BSPM opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
Biostar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biostar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.