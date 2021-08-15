Bitcoin Confidential Hits One Day Volume of $59,654.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $59,654.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.00559196 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

