Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits Market Cap of $3,477.93

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,477.93 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,863.56 or 1.00152195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00080173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001002 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013022 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.