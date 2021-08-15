Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

