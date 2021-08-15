Black Diamond Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $106.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

