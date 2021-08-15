Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.