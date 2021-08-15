Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.