BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. 134,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,857 shares of company stock worth $11,937,860 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

