Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of BLKLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

