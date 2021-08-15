Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 741,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 391,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 203,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 102,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

