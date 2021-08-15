Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $7.08 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Eric Affeldt purchased 10,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

