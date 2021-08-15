Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BLNK opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

