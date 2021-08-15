Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.16. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

