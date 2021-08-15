BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.