BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

IWR stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

