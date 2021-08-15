BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $101.71 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.