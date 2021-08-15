BMO Capital Markets Cuts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$5.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

