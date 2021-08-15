BMO Capital Markets Cuts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$5.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

