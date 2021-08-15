BMO Capital Markets Increases BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$17.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BSRTF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

