BMO Capital Markets Raises Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

