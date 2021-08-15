Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $480,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $143,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $368.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

