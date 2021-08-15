Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $789,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,962,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

