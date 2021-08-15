Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 335 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

NYSE:ARE opened at $205.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

