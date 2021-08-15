Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 67,305 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,305 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 92,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 322,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.59.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

