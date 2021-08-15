Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.