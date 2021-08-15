Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWMN. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $807,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

