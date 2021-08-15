Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$257.46.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$243.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 112.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$231.40. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

