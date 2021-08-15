Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,595 ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $107.11 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

