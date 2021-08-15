Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

