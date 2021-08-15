Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Xerox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

