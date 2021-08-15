Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.