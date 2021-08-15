Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $46.05 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

