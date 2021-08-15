Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $4.69 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

