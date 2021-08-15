Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

