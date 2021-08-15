British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,798,000 after acquiring an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.