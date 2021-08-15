Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE BR opened at $174.36 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

