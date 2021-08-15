Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

