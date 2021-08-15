Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce $405.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.30 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $351.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,364. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,182,420. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

