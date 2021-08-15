Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33. Humana posted earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.77. 482,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.16. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.