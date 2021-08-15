Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Announce $3.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.30. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,187. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.28. 164,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.43. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

