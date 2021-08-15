Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

TDS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 693,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.