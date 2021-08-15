Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $147.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the lowest is $139.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $555.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

