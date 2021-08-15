Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.92. 425,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,454. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.