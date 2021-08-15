Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $224.55. 401,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $232.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

