Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

BSX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 3,109,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 134.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.