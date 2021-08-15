Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cohu by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cohu by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cohu by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 790,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,194. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

